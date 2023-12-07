Ottawa imposes oil and gas emissions cap at COP28

Ottawa will cross Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s ‘line in the sand’ — ironically in the desert of Dubai — by imposing an emissions cap on Canada’s oil and gas sector.Details aren’t yet known, but the Canadian Press cited anonymous sources that said it would entail a cap and trade system that will come into effect starting in 2026. Draft regulation will be published in the spring and formalized in 2025.Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson did not provide details of the cap policy but told reporters before a Liberal cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it “is structured in such a way that we are focused on what is technically feasible” without necessarily cutting production..Premiers Smith and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe are also in attendance at COP28 and are sure to provide an angry response. Both have argued it amounts to a de facto production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day or about 25% of Alberta’s oil output..“That is not the intent, and that is not going to be the effect,” he said.The Western Standard will participate in a technical briefing from Ottawa at 7 am MST this morning with officials from Natural Resources and Environment Canada which is to be followed with a formal press conference with Ministers Jonathan Wilkinson and Steven Guilbeault who is attending the UN COP28 summit in Dubai.Premiers Smith and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe are also in attendance and are sure to provide an angry response, setting up a potentially nasty confrontation in front of an international audience. Both have argued it amounts to a de facto production cut of more than 1 million barrels per day or about 25% of Alberta’s oil output.Although it has been long coming, any talk of a cap has been delayed while Alberta officials were negotiating with their federal counterparts on a variety of emissions-related issues. Guilbeault himself said earlier this week from Dubai that it had been delayed due to a pair of court rulings — including the Supreme Court — that ruled portions of Ottawa’s environmental policies as unconstitutional. More to come…