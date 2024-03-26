UPDATED: Smith asks to testify before parliamentary committee on carbon tax

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith requested the opportunity to testify virtually to the House of Commons Finance Committee (CFC) before April 1 over the carbon tax. “The federal government must take immediate action by cancelling this planned increase for the sake of Albertans and all Canadians,” said Smith in a Tuesday letter to CFC Chair Peter Fonseca. “I look forward to the committee’s swift response to this request.” .Earlier this month, Smith met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express her concerns with the increasing pressures Albertans and Canadians are facing because of crippling inflation and high interest rates. She reiterated those concerns in another letter, where she urged him to scrap the 23% carbon tax hike set for April 1. Smith said on March 13 Trudeau’s actions will determine if he listened to her concerns about the carbon tax. READ MORE: Smith says Trudeau’s action on carbon tax will be louder than words“We’ll find out in a couple of weeks whether or not he was persuaded by it,” she said. True North Alberta correspondent Rachel Emmanuel pointed out Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called for people to protest outside Liberal MPs’ offices. The House of Commons voted 205-119 on Wednesday against the Conservatives’ motion to scrap the carbon tax hike taking effect on April 1. READ MORE: House of Commons votes down motion on carbon tax increaseThe vote was split along party lines, with the Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, NDP, Green, and most Independent MPs voting against it. However, the Conservatives and Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) voted for it. “I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus.