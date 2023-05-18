UCP candidate Jennifer Johnson (Lacombe-Ponoka)

 Courtesy Western Standard

United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith said the candidate for Lacombe-Ponoka, Jennifer Johnson, used offensive language and won't be allowed to sit in caucus should she win on May 29.

“The UCP candidate for Lacombe-Ponoka, Jennifer Johnson, used offensive language and a vile analogy when speaking about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community for which she has apologized," Smith said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

