Smith writes Trudeau before Biden meeting

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith 

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau requesting he focus on Canada’s unique relationship with the US and highlight the need for North American energy security when he meets with American President Joe Biden.

"The arrival of President Joe Biden presents our nation with an opportunity of great significance," Smith wrote in the letter Thursday.

