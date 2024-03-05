Alberta

UPDATED: Smith wants ‘lunatic’ Guilbeault turfed from cabinet; unequivocally supports Moe

Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary Tuesday
Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary TuesdayPhoto by Shaun Polczer, Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smiths Government
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Dispute With Ottawa

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news