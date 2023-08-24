TC headquarters

TC Energy headquarters in Calgary.

 TC Energy

The regulatory wheels to break up Alberta’s natural gas gathering system began turning after Calgary-based TC Energy formally applied to the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) to prep a potential sale of a minority interest in its Nova Gas Transmission subsidiary.

In a filing dated Aug. 18, TC — formerly TransCanada — applied to transfer ownership of the Nova system “in whole” from a ‘limited partnership’ to a ‘general partnership’ to “support business optimization and facilitate potential future minority ownership of the system, including possible participation from indigenous groups.”

Nova map

Map showing the intra-Alberta gas system.

