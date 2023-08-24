Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The regulatory wheels to break up Alberta’s natural gas gathering system began turning after Calgary-based TC Energy formally applied to the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER) to prep a potential sale of a minority interest in its Nova Gas Transmission subsidiary.
In a filing dated Aug. 18, TC — formerly TransCanada — applied to transfer ownership of the Nova system “in whole” from a ‘limited partnership’ to a ‘general partnership’ to “support business optimization and facilitate potential future minority ownership of the system, including possible participation from indigenous groups.”
It’s part of a corporate restructuring announced in July to spin off its liquids pipelines into two separate publicly trade companies.
The letter asks the regulator to issue a decision by Nov. 1 to support closing of the split by Jan. 1 of next year.
It also assures the CER that the proposed transfer “will not change the system’s operation, its operatorship by TransCanada PipeLines Limited or the conditions of services offered to NGTL System customers, and it will not impact the interests of existing rights holders or stakeholders.”
It would mark a new chapter for the former Crown corporation, which was formed in 1954 under the Social Credit government of Ernest Manning after it passed the Alberta Gas Trunk Line Act to create a natural gas transportation monopoly within Alberta’s borders.
The distinction was significant, because pipelines that crossed provincial boundaries were — and still are — regulated by Ottawa whereas AGTL was the exclusive purview of the Alberta government.
It was renamed Nova under Peter Lougheed in 1980 with the aim of integrating petrochemicals. At one point it had a controlling interest in Husky Oil.
That changed in 1998 when Nova was split in two — Nova Gas and Nova Chemicals — and the gas line was sold to TransCanada. Nova Chemicals was eventually sold off to the government of Abu Dhabi for pennies on the dollar during the financial meltdown of 2009 and relocated to New Brunswick.
Today, NGTL consists of 25,000 kilometres of intra-Alberta pipelines moving more than 15 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day, or nearly a fifth of all the gas produced in North America.
Apart from the fact that it is no longer government owned, it remains of vital strategic and economic interest to the fortunes of Alberta as well as northeastern British Columbia and especially for the future reorganization of the gas-fired power grid.
Meanwhile, the filing reinforces a pattern of TC selling off regional assets to concentrate on its Canadian mainline and what a reconstituted corporate entity would look like.
Last month TC sold a 40% stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission systems in the US to New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners for US$5.2 billion.
