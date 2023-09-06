Mark Neufeld

Calgary Police Service Chief Constable Mark Neufeld speaks about recent violence which has occurred in Calgary. 

 Courtesy Calgary Police Service/YouTube

Calgary police are vowing to hold to account those responsible for one of the worst bouts of “political violence” in the city’s history, according to the city’s top cop.

Chief Mark Neufeld told reporters on Tuesday the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has formed a special unit to begin reviewing cell cam video and CCTV footage to find those responsible for a weekend brawl that sent 12 members of the Eritrean community to hospital on Saturday.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(3) comments

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Get out the fore. Trucks, put the high pressure nozzels on and let the whole bunvh have a good blast of high pressure cold water. Then go in and arrest the whole lot of them. Review the footage and charge and jail the main ones. So the judge can let them all off with a slap on the wrist a cheque and a good reference.

makichukd
makichukd

Quit whining Neufeld ... that's why you're paid the big bucks ... shut up, and do your job ... Johnny Bower was paid to stop pucks, you're paid to keep us safe ... do the job!

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki imprisions dissidents at will.

