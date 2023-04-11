A new local area plan (LAP) that will increase residential and commercial densities in communities south of Glenmore Trail in Calgary took another step closer to implementation in city council.
LAPs are road maps for council and administration to follow when considering development permits for new housing, commercial, and industrial projects in Calgary.
The Heritage Communities LAP (HCLAP) covers 10 communities, including Eagle Ridge, Kelvin Grove, Kingsland, Fairview, Haysboro, Acadia, Southwood, Willow Park, Maple Ridge and Chinook Park. It is specifically designed to open more housing options in the communities.
The LAPs discouraged the construction of single-family homes in the past, but the HCLAP does not, as confirmed to Coun. Sonya Sharp by the administration in a council meeting last week.
“We’re mixing the type of housing that can go into a community, correct? But we’re not getting rid of them,” asked Sharp. The administration’s answer was, in effect, the plan is to provide more housing options, not prevent single-family homes, which have long been the preference of Calgary homeowners.
The HCLAP comes when housing affordability and supply are in crisis mode in many of Canada’s larger cities, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver. Calgary provides much affordability, but with increasing population growth, that will suffer if more supply is not added as soon as possible.
According to the Calgary Real Estate Board, the median single-family home sales price to date is $652,000, compared to $635,000 in March and, defying all expectations, it is higher than the price of $610,000 to date in 2022 at the height of the red-hot housing market.
The city’s HCLAP overview acknowledges population growth as a key consideration of the plan.
“Having a variety of homes to choose from helps people stay in the area as they age or when their needs change, and also helps attract new families to the area. Increasing housing variety and choice helps stabilize and grow a community’s population while restricting housing to only single-detached homes limits options for people and results in population decline.”
The plan indicates specific areas in the communities primarily populated by single-family or semi-detached homes will remain. At the same time, larger residential developments of four storeys or more will be built in higher-traffic areas.
“The plan considers these differing perspectives and takes a balanced approach that supports single and semi-detached homes throughout, while focusing on row-houses and townhouses in specific areas such as around transit stations, larger parks, and on corner lots,” says the city’s document. “Larger multi-residential homes are also supported in specific areas including along Macleod Trail S, near transit stations, and in key places along community corridors such as Elbow Drive SW, Heritage Drive S, Fairmont Drive SE, Acadia Drive SE, and 90 Avenue SE.”
“Residential areas may also accommodate a range of commercial activities, including childcare, small-scale manufacturing, and home-based businesses.”
The city held public hearings on the proposal and while opinions were mixed, Coun. Kourtney Penner, whose ward includes all 10 communities in the HCLAP, said there was support for the plan.
“I think it really goes to show the community has taken the time to listen and to understand,” said Penner.
“And they understand the implications, and the challenges that we face as a city around growth, both physical growth and population growth.”
The document will go to another public hearing in June.
