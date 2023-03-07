The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is so far refusing to answer questions from the Western Standard about a recent incident at a Calgary pool involving a transgender woman getting naked in front of girls.
Several calls were made to the CPS to inquire about the investigation, but no questions were answered and no one has responded on behalf of the police.
A Calgary mother said the incident of a transwoman with her penis hanging out in front of children at a local pool's changing room happened last month despite police denials, and she is now getting a lawyer.
The mother claims she is not lying about what happened at Canyon Meadows Pool last month and she's upset police claim her story is untrue.
"At this moment I have to focus on my upcoming surgery that I’ve been waiting three years for. Going against the police isn’t something I can do till after my surgery and recovery," the mother told the Western Standard.
"We acknowledge the impact that the recent demonstrations have had on people and communities across Calgary, especially those within the LGBTQ2S+ community," the Calgary Police Service (CPS) stated on Thursday.
"Recently, demonstrations have been taking place outside Canyon Meadows Pool based on allegations there was an act of indecent exposure in a change room. CPS has thoroughly investigated the incident and determined these allegations are unfounded. This incident did not take place as initially reported on social media. There was no act of indecent exposure. CPS is sharing this information in the interest of correcting misinformation that causes further harm to our community."
The Western Standard reached out to CPS to clarify what was reported "wrong" on social media, but haven't heard back.
(4) comments
If this is to be the new "norm", why are police silent?? This will end when there are mass court cases going on!
CPS is really embarassing themselves taking all their orders from the woke mayor and her think-alikes. This clash isn't going to end well, and they're the ones that started it.
Section 173 of the Criminal Code of Canada is very specific about Indecent Exposure. Does the Criminal Code of Canada not apply in Calgary, they certainly are quick to use the generic "mischief" category to their liking? Just asking.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.