The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is so far refusing to answer questions from the Western Standard about a recent incident at a Calgary pool involving a transgender woman getting naked in front of girls.

Several calls were made to the CPS to inquire about the investigation, but no questions were answered and no one has responded on behalf of the police.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Big104
Big104

If this is to be the new "norm", why are police silent?? This will end when there are mass court cases going on!

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

CPS is really embarassing themselves taking all their orders from the woke mayor and her think-alikes. This clash isn't going to end well, and they're the ones that started it.

Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

Section 173 of the Criminal Code of Canada is very specific about Indecent Exposure. Does the Criminal Code of Canada not apply in Calgary, they certainly are quick to use the generic "mischief" category to their liking? Just asking.

guest50
guest50

[thumbup]

