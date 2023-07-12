Premiers comment on Canada’s future economic stability

The premiers of Canada.

 Screen Capture YouTube

Canada's premier's meeting discussed how climate change is a "global threat."

During the meeting, which was held in Winnipeg, premiers discussed how catastrophic weather events have inflicted devastating losses on Canadian communities and infrastructure, and pose an ongoing threat to Canadians’ health, safety, prosperity and natural environment.

Smith slams feds

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith (R).

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest356
guest356

To expect this parochial, self serving and criminal federal government to support anyone or anything (apart from QC) that deviates from their personal fantasies is naive, given the last 8 years of documented bad behaviour. The premiers should know better.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

I am like so tired of having to say this. It is a trace gas. Like it is barely there. It is 0.04% of the atmosphere. To translate that from stupid, this means it has very little if any affect on the climate. The sun controls the rest.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Energy is life. Less energy, less life. It is that simple. Premier Smith needs to stop indulging these inmature fantasies.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Globalists retards debate effect of fairy farts. Why do we have to live in a post reality nation?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.