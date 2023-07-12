Canada's premier's meeting discussed how climate change is a "global threat."
During the meeting, which was held in Winnipeg, premiers discussed how catastrophic weather events have inflicted devastating losses on Canadian communities and infrastructure, and pose an ongoing threat to Canadians’ health, safety, prosperity and natural environment.
They said Canada’s future economic stability and the well-being of Canadians depend on addressing this challenge.
Premiers also discussed the urgency of global action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They agreed on the importance of provincial and territorial leadership in moving to achieve shared objectives, including emissions reduction and growing business opportunities.
They also discussed the economic and emission-reduction opportunities offered by cleaner energy and technologies. They noted the value of collaboration on the production, transmission, shipment and use of cleaner fuels and lower-carbon electricity.
Provinces’ and territories’ lower-emission energy exports also have a potential role in international and global emissions reduction targets. The premiers then repeated their call on the federal government to support the adoption of international emission-reduction trading systems through Article Six.
"I think that's what the statement says, of the premiers here is that yeah, we can meet green energy standards," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said.
"We can meet emissions targets, but we have to have growing economies, the federal government has to step up and do its job as opposed to keep on interfering in our jurisdiction to tell us how to do our job."
According to the premiers, provinces and territories are facing increasing costs of adapting to the "changing climate."
The premiers said climate adaptation demands collaborative action among governments.
The premiers then called on the federal government to:
• Engage in partnership with provinces and territories on their climate adaptation priorities;
• Develop timely, long-term federal funding to support provincial and territorial adaptation priorities and strategies;
• Engage in continued intergovernmental dialogue on climate adaptation through the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment; and
• Collaborate on changes to Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements to ensure provinces and territories have timely, flexible, and adequate support, and that risks and costs are not shifted to provinces, territories, and municipalities.
The premiers said they are addressing these issues in cooperation with key partners.
The premiers also called upon Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to convene a First Ministers’ Meeting dedicated to the linked priorities of competitiveness and strategic infrastructure.
"Everyone committed to things like Article Six, that's the Paris Accord and the section that Catherine McKenna negotiated when she was at the table to allow for us to use our technology to reduce emissions globally in our energy sector to reduce emissions globally and get credit back here," said Smith.
To expect this parochial, self serving and criminal federal government to support anyone or anything (apart from QC) that deviates from their personal fantasies is naive, given the last 8 years of documented bad behaviour. The premiers should know better.
I am like so tired of having to say this. It is a trace gas. Like it is barely there. It is 0.04% of the atmosphere. To translate that from stupid, this means it has very little if any affect on the climate. The sun controls the rest.
Energy is life. Less energy, less life. It is that simple. Premier Smith needs to stop indulging these inmature fantasies.
Globalists retards debate effect of fairy farts. Why do we have to live in a post reality nation?
