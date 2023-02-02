A study published Thursday by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians are sharply divided about whether the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa — which sparked the invocation of the Emergencies Act — actually met the definition of a national security threat.
The institute says 51% of Canadians believe the threshold was met, including four-in-five past Liberal voters (81%) and two-thirds of past NDP voters (68%).
Two-in-five (40%) disagreed the definition was met, led by three-quarters of those who supported the Conservative Party in 2021 (73%), notes Angus Reid, adding majorities in Alberta and Saskatchewan believe the threshold was not met.
Majorities in every other region of Canada disagreed, feeling the protest presented a genuine threat to national security.
Angus Reid says its findings display the same division with respect to the government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022, which granted extraordinary powers to police and governments to limit the protester's right to assembly and freeze their bank accounts.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was necessary to "get the situation back under control.”
“Half feel this was ultimately the right call to bring about a resolution to the protests and occupations. That said, one-quarter (27%) feel other means of resolution should have been pursued, and 15% say nothing needed to be done at the time,” said Angus Reid.
As per the institute’s findings, men are more likely to believe the convoy protest did not present a threat to the national security of Canada than women. This belief is strongest among men aged 35 to 54, the only demographic to say the protests were not a security threat at a majority level.
Led by Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Paul Rouleau, an inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act spanned six weeks from October 13 to December 2. The findings are expected to be released later this month.
Angus Reid, Just one more Trudope mouth piece. All one had to do to get an accurate assessment, was to look at the vast numbers of folks who came out in support of our truckers from coast to coast in the dead of winter, even long before the convoy got to Ottawa. The only serious issues through this whole very legal & peaceful protest, Not occupation, as all the many know, was caused through the efforts of our boy child PM to incite violence. Failing at this, as he has done with all else he has touched, he called in his goon squad. Exposed worldwide for the fraud he is, our blackfaced POS continues on spending vast amounts of our tax dollars in his efforts to deny reality.
Can you Trust these polls. I can’t. I know hard core Liberals hated that the Truckers called out their stupidity. Look what the Truckers did to the MSM. MSM ratings are way down. That Evan Solomon is gone from CTV because his rating sank after his corrupt Convoy
Coverage. Every week that goes by More
People in Ontario wake up. It is a very slow process. With msm controlled it takes a long time to get real information in front of people.
No one trusts these polls, even less so when it comes from groups like Angus Reid who have not hidden their political alliances. What people do is use them to advance their own cause.
That WS apparently wants readers to believe most people accept the idea that the renamed War Measures Act was warranted is likely the most informative part of the article.
How was the convoy possibly a "genuine threat to national security"? This poll demonstrates why Alberta and Saskatchewan need to get out from under the boot of the socialist authoritarians running the rest of the country.
The reason why people are so divided on it is because they think the MSM is giving them the truth of what happened. If it wasn’t for their propaganda we wouldn’t be in this mess.
This 100%
