A study published Thursday by the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians are sharply divided about whether the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa — which sparked the invocation of the Emergencies Act — actually met the definition of a national security threat.

The institute says 51% of Canadians believe the threshold was met, including four-in-five past Liberal voters (81%) and two-thirds of past NDP voters (68%).

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

gtkeough
gtkeough

Angus Reid, Just one more Trudope mouth piece. All one had to do to get an accurate assessment, was to look at the vast numbers of folks who came out in support of our truckers from coast to coast in the dead of winter, even long before the convoy got to Ottawa. The only serious issues through this whole very legal & peaceful protest, Not occupation, as all the many know, was caused through the efforts of our boy child PM to incite violence. Failing at this, as he has done with all else he has touched, he called in his goon squad. Exposed worldwide for the fraud he is, our blackfaced POS continues on spending vast amounts of our tax dollars in his efforts to deny reality.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Can you Trust these polls. I can’t. I know hard core Liberals hated that the Truckers called out their stupidity. Look what the Truckers did to the MSM. MSM ratings are way down. That Evan Solomon is gone from CTV because his rating sank after his corrupt Convoy

Coverage. Every week that goes by More

People in Ontario wake up. It is a very slow process. With msm controlled it takes a long time to get real information in front of people.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

No one trusts these polls, even less so when it comes from groups like Angus Reid who have not hidden their political alliances. What people do is use them to advance their own cause.

That WS apparently wants readers to believe most people accept the idea that the renamed War Measures Act was warranted is likely the most informative part of the article.

kmb
kmb

How was the convoy possibly a "genuine threat to national security"? This poll demonstrates why Alberta and Saskatchewan need to get out from under the boot of the socialist authoritarians running the rest of the country.

CN
CN

The reason why people are so divided on it is because they think the MSM is giving them the truth of what happened. If it wasn’t for their propaganda we wouldn’t be in this mess.

Amy08
Amy08

This 100%

