The Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) has released a set of recommendations that focus on how provinces can strengthen federal, provincial and territorial collaboration to provide Canadians with timely access to mental health and substance use health services.
A First Ministers’ meeting on health care will take place on Tuesday in Ottawa.
With the federal government promising the establishment of a Canada Mental Health Transfer, initially valued at $4.5 billion over five years, the CPA in collaboration with Santis Health, undertook a series of key informant interviews to discuss how the federal, provincial and territorial governments can work more effectively together.
From these interviews, 10 recommendations emerged that focus on mental health and substance use health services.
The three core recommendations include:
The need for a more transparent and accountable relationship between the federal and provincial and territorial governments.
The importance of sharing (and learning) from on-the-ground innovations that drive meaningful change.
Ensuring that provinces can measure, monitor and effectively manage their mental health and substance use health systems.
“For too long mental health and substance use health services have been on the margins of our health care system,” said Dr. Karen Cohen, CEO of CPA.
“These recommendations provide a thoughtful roadmap for partnership and collaboration that can improve how Canadians access to care, in addition to overall health system performance.”
Moving forward, it is expected that the people of Canada will need more mental health and substance use health services, not less, the CPA added.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is currently on her way to Ottawa for the meeting.
(2) comments
Perhaps they might consider offering mental health service to certain politicians in Ottawa? The Liberal cabinet comes to mind....
The 3 M's of waste and filling pockets.....measure, monitor and manage. Is it just me or is this world turning into a big farcical movie?
