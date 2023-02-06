Healthcare worker

Courtesy pexels.com – no attribution required

 By Reid Small

The Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) has released a set of recommendations that focus on how provinces can strengthen federal, provincial and territorial collaboration to provide Canadians with timely access to mental health and substance use health services.

A First Ministers’ meeting on health care will take place on Tuesday in Ottawa.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

MLC
MLC

Perhaps they might consider offering mental health service to certain politicians in Ottawa? The Liberal cabinet comes to mind....

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The 3 M's of waste and filling pockets.....measure, monitor and manage. Is it just me or is this world turning into a big farcical movie?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.