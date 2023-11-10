Premiers say ‘Canadians are Canadians’ when it comes to winter heating

Cold enough for ya?If there’s one thing that unties Canadians, it’s complaining about the weather. And heating their homes.The premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario have managed to do a bit of both in an open letter — and plea for national unity — on the issue of carbon taxes to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday..All five signed their names to an official note calling on the PM to “do the right thing” and show a little warmth — and love — to Canadians in all parts of the country by removing the consumer carbon tax on home heating bills.It comes after Trudeau has refused to extend an exemption on home heating oil to all parts of the country while “singling out” Atlantic Canadians for special treatment. Doing so would also help “help address the significant affordability concerns faced by families from coast to coast to coast.”“All Canadians are equally valued and should be equally respected,” they wrote. “A Canadian is a Canadian.”.That’s why they’re calling on Trudeau to “show them they won’t be penalized for their home heating choice.”In keeping with the holiday spirit, it was notably softer in tenor and tone — almost Dickensian — than previous exchanges between Ottawa and the likes of Smith, Moe and Ford who have taken to Twitter (“X”) to tear strips off Liberals of all stripes.And it was also in sharp contrast to Trudeau’s own harsh — and angry — rhetoric in the House of Commons in recent days..Instead, Saskatchewan’s Moe gently reminded him the letter requesting a formal meeting is signed on behalf of five provinces “representing over half the population of Canada” — a thinly veiled reference to the 7/50 amending formula for the Canadian constitution.“Will (he) listen, or will he continue to leave most Canadian families out in the cold this winter?”Presumably, he already knows the answer.