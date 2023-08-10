Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
There’s a common misconception that the energy industry in Canada represents 'Big Oil' interests.
About 96% of Canadian oil and gas firms had less than 100 employees in 2002, qualifying as small businesses according to a new fact sheet by the Canadian Energy Centre.
Those firms range from heavy haulers, well servicing, consultants to mom-and-pop catering companies and others.
In fact, the energy sector has the second-highest proportion of small businesses than any other major industry, other than construction (99%), but ahead of manufacturing (93%) and utilities (89%).
Overall, Canada has 1,115 oil and gas extraction firms with fewer than 200 employees, representing 96% of the industry. That’s also higher than other parts of the world, compared to 94% in the US, 93% in the EU and 74% in Norway.
Which is to say, 'Big Oil' is a more accurate description in Europe than Canada.
In the US, corporations with more than 500 employees comprise 3.3% all oil and gas firms, while in Canada Big Oil accounts for just 0.6% all oil and gas firms. By comparison, Norway has just 38 oil and gas extraction firms and the European Union just 198 involved in oil and natural gas activity, the report says.
“The research finds that most oil and gas firms in Canada are small- or medium-sized businesses, whether measured domestically and compared with other sectors, or in comparison to the US, Norway and in the European Union,” CEC said.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
Mentioning CBC and fact in the same sentence is mutually exclusive
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.