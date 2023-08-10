Oil workers
There’s a common misconception that the energy industry in Canada represents 'Big Oil' interests.

About 96% of Canadian oil and gas firms had less than 100 employees in 2002, qualifying as small businesses according to a new fact sheet by the Canadian Energy Centre.

Oil companies in Canada

Small oil companies in Canada Far outstrip the EU.
Small business

Proportion of small businesses by sector In 2022.
Oil companies by size

Oil companies by size in Canada in 2022.

Shaun Polczer 

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Mentioning CBC and fact in the same sentence is mutually exclusive

