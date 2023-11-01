Alberta

CEC says Canadian nat-gas worth half a trillion dollars to 2050 net-zero deadline

Natural gas is worth hundreds of billions to Canadian governments by 2050 says the CEC.
Natural gas is worth hundreds of billions to Canadian governments by 2050 says the CEC.Western Standard files
Loading content, please wait...
Lng Canada
Lng
Clean Natural Gas
Shell Canada
Government royalties

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news