Oil workers
Image courtesy of Work BC

Everybody knows — or ought to know — oil and gas represents about 10% of Canada’s $2 trillion economy on any given day when oil prices are high, as they are now.

What’s harder to quantify are the indirect benefits from all the ancillary industries that support it, such as construction and engineering in all parts of the country.

Top 5 oil spinoffs

Top 5 oil spinoffs By dollar value.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.