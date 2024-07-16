City of Edmonton activates extreme heat response

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response to keep vulnerable people safe during the extreme heat expected over the next week. The activation started on Monday at 9 a.m. and is expected to end on July 23 at 7 a.m., with flexibility to extend if the forecast changes, according to a Monday press release. During extreme heat, the City of Edmonton said helping people avoid dehydration is important. It said providing access to drinking water and cool places for respite is essential to its extreme heat response. The City of Edmonton pointed out access to potable water remains available 24 hours per day at water bottle filling stations attached to fire hydrants. There are 25 water bottle filling stations located across Edmonton. All peace officers will carry water bottles for distribution to vulnerable people. Anyone needing a break from the heat can go to any open city facility, including libraries, pools, and recreation centres. Available indoor space will vary depending on the size of the facility, but facilities without enough indoor space to accommodate people will provide water bottles. The City of Edmonton encouraged Edmontonians to check in on older family members, friends, and neighbours. Anyone concerned about people outside can contact 211 and press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion team for those in distress and needing social services and 911 in cases of emergencies. Its extreme weather response supplements existing measures implemented by the Sector Emergency Response group. Environment Canada issued an extreme heat warning for Edmonton in 2023. READ MORE: HEAT WAVE: City of Edmonton activates its extreme weather responseEnvironment Canada said the daily high temperature was expected to peak near 31C and would continue. Edmonton was expected to remain sunny for a few days, and the high temperature would go up to 30C.