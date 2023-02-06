And an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) officer, whose name is protected, told the Western Standard, "This is when everything went downhill."
On July 5, 2021, in response to a "recommendation" from City Administration Edmonton City Council voted unanimously to pass Bylaw 19782, which replaced the anti-loitering provision from Bylaw 8353.
The anti-loitering provision used to read "a person shall not loiter on transit property or in a transit vehicle for longer than required to reach their destination."
Remedy Cafe in downtown Edmonton. According to the City of Edmonton, the number of complaints received through 311 has increased steadily over the last several years, rising from 1,344 complaints in 2017 to 6,693 complaints in 2021 and roughly 5,693 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/DLnXFTOWFo
The loitering clause now reads "deleted" in the city bylaw.
In recent months, some say the homeless and drug addicts have taken over the system and caused complete disorder and apparent confusion.
"Our resources are stretched thin," the EPS officer said.
"When the council did this (bylaw change) was when most of the problems in transit became an apparent issue. I felt we couldn't police it anymore."
Alberta sheriffs are being deployed into downtown Edmonton to try and get a handle on a growing surge of crime and social disorder.
Recently the UCP added more boots on the ground with 12 sheriff officers being added downtown. This will allow EPS to increase the number of patrols and expand its reach to more high-priority neighbourhoods.
The UCP said the pilot will help keep communities safe by deterring criminal activity and building public trust with officers.
The Western Standard reached out to Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager of the Edmonton Transit Service for comment, but one was not received.
