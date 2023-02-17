A city director is urging social organizations to stop handing out needles to drug addicts in transit stations.
One social organization claims it's helping its "brothers and sisters" by handing out items.
A City of Edmonton decision will no longer allow contract outreach workers to hand out clean needles and crack pipes in public transit areas.
Social disorder continues in Edmonton transit stations and shelters. #yeg #yegtransit pic.twitter.com/CwpOvhGG48— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) February 17, 2023
Some Edmonton transit stations have been taken over by the homeless and drug addicts and created public disorder which has residents saying they feel unsafe.
"Our peace officers work in partnership with many social agencies and groups that aid our vulnerable community," Director of Peace Officers for the City of Edmonton James Junio said.
"We support social agencies handing out food, water, naloxone, personal protective equipment amongst many other harm reduction supports to community members."
Junio said however that handing out tools to do drugs in transit stations is not helping peace officers police the social disorder which is occurring on city transit.
"We encourage social groups to not hand out needles or pipes on transit as it sends conflicting messages when our peace officers have to enforce the recent amendment to the Conduct of Transit Passengers bylaw pertaining to prohibited use of a controlled substance on transit property," Junio said.
"The city works with our partners, including social agencies, to share messaging and education through proper communication channels."
One social organization is requesting people donate tents on its Amazon account so it can hand them out to the homeless in Edmonton.
Bear Clan Beaver Hills House in Edmonton claimed on the Amazon wishlist post "it is out here doing amazing harm-reduction community work."
Many items are listed on the account which they wish for people to donate including tarpaulins and tents.
In October 2022 the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) assisted with the closure of two homeless encampments in downtown Edmonton.
Tattered tarps, dilapidated tents, and trash blew aimlessly in the wind as vulnerable people could be heard screaming as they packed up their belongings.
Word quickly spread in the tent city the law was coming to remove them.
"I can confirm the EPS assisted with the closure of two encampments, one in the area of 99 Street and 106 Avenue and one in the area of 105 Avenue and 96 Street," EPS Media Relations Spokesperson Carolin Maran told the Western Standard in October.
"Both camps were deemed high-risk and were closed as a result."
In August 2021, the city council approved the adoption of a Minimum Emergency Shelter Standard to supplement existing shelter expectations and to make it easier for people experiencing homelessness to access shelter.
The goal is to work cooperatively with the homeless-serving sector to improve standards, reduce barriers, increase uptake of available space, and help more people exit homelessness by rapidly connecting them with housing.
