The City of Edmonton has homeless people, gang members and drug addicts on the move once again after it removed a high-risk tent city from behind Rogers Place.
"The city has been monitoring a growing encampment site along 102 St. and 104 St., south of 106 Ave. for the past few weeks," the City of Edmonton told the Western Standard in a statement.
"This site was assessed as being high risk to the personal safety of those living in and around it and therefore required closure to ensure public safety."
The City’s Encampment Response Team (CERT) closed the large encampment on Thursday with the support of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS). CERT provided occupants with advanced written and verbal notice of the closure days before the cleanup.
When the Western Standard (WS)ventured onto the encampment site to talk to the people who were fleeing with their belongings, the EPS kindly asked it to leave.
The WS was informed it was recording on private property and would have to leave. Media Relations from EPS told it was because of a safety concern.
"EPS and City Operations cleaning staff were onsite to help ensure the closure was performed in as safe a manner as possible," the City of Edmonton said.
"People in the encampments were also connected to services."
One homeless man on site, who didn't give his name, said the city cares more about the grass than people.
He also said he was served a warrant to leave, but he isn't headed far.
"We are all setting up in the next lot over, we're just waiting for the city and cops to leave," the man said.
Our city nor the citizens of Edmonton have the political will controlled by political correctness to do the right thing for both the homeless and the citizens. We have for example light industrial park areas that are vacant, with building that could be retro'ed to have sleeping accommodations, shower, food areas, where they could be safe and out of harms way for them and us. And please don't call them interment camps, I wonder if many of them got use too that type of situation they would like it as well. Medical help could be available, drug treatments. Yes the Ab. gov't is building facilities to help addicted people but they will not be enough. I would rather spend the money housing them in one area rather chasing them all over the city like a bulge, squeeze here the bugle pops up over there, it never ends.
City council will continue to posture and citizens will continue to be the bleeding hearts.
They would be much happier and warmer in let's say Kamloops, BC.
Tofino would be a great place as well, or maybe Ottawa, i hear the people of Ottawa are very accepting of people, as long as you don’t want freedom, plus there is a really nice grassy area in front of Parliament they could set up camp at.
