Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the possibility of C-Suite executives and politicians — even the premier herself — of being arrested and criminally charged under the Criminal Code for using natural gas to generate electricity is a near and present danger under the Liberal government’s proposed new power grid rules.
In an exclusive interview with The Western Standard’s Nigel Hannaford, Smith said her government is looking at ways it can indemnify executives and government officials from prosecution for exceeding federal emissions standards.
“So I have already talked to our generators about what we as a government might actually do to indemnify them against uncertainty… is there anything to stop politicians from going to jail? I don’t know, I guess we’ll find out,” she said.
“This is jail time, they’re using criminal law power to potentially throw some electricity company generators in jail if these targets are not met by 2035. Is there any wonder there’s a chill in natural gas generating plants? It’s no surprise to me.”
‘Thoughtcrime’ was coined by George Orwell in his 1949 dystopian novel Nineteen Eighty-Four; every high school student in Alberta has read it. In the novel it describes politically unorthodox thoughts that contradict the tenets of ‘Ingsoc’ (English Socialism).
In the contemporary vernacular, it describes beliefs that are contrary to accepted societal norms. Now one can add ‘climate crime’ to that ignominious lexicon.
In a wide ranging discussion on energy issues, Smith said her government is considering a variety of measures — including the Sovereignty Act — to make sure the lights and heat stay on in the dead of winter.
That’s because Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s 2035 net-zero-target is “unachievable and unconstitutional,” Smith said.
And, in her view, it comes down to the very foundations of Confederation itself.
“I don’t think there’s any reading of the constitution that would make anyone believe that the federal government micromanaging how we build on our grid is on side with what the drafters of the constitution thought was appropriate,” she said. “So, we're prepared to test that to the maximum and hope that it doesn't come to that.“
She continued: ”This is what the Alberta Sovereignty Within the United Canada Act was all about. And I have always said that if it came down to it, that anything that interferes with our ability to develop our resources and manage our own electricity grid would be the circumstances I would invoke it. I hope it doesn't come to that but that's where I am prepared to use it.”
And if it does go to court?
“If that’s where we’re heading on this, I think people will understand immediately how ludicrous it is what the federal government is proposing and I guess we’ll see if the court is going to uphold that,” she said.
“I’m willing to bet that when I go to court, if they do try to force this issue… I’m willing to bet that they will not allow the people of Alberta to freeze to death in the dark in -30C degree weather, I’m willing to bet that even the Supreme Court justices will be persuaded by that argument especially since 2050 is our target and we’re making our best efforts to get there.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(10) comments
Fight the good fight, DS, but please have a backup plan if/when justice fails Alberta. What if she followed the dictates of the Feds and really showed Albertans (and other sensible minded people across Canada) exactly what his plan will achieve, but with controls and safety nets in place? Whilst being very public about the plan in advance, test the system as dictated, and when everything crashes declare a provincial emergency with shelters already in place waiting for people (rather than people waiting for shelter). Try it for one very cold week and invite the world to watch?
I know this probably isn’t the best proposal (likely not even a good proposal), but reacting to tyrannical abuse never works in one’s favour; you gotta be proactive to escape/overcome (even if it means taking a few punches).
The federal government needs to be removed from power before the next election.
The evil we are facing with the ChiCom installed Trudeau Liberal criminal mafia is almost incomprehensible
As far as the courts go, obviously they are just as corrupt as Trudeau and his Chinese masters
We have to know that they will ABSOLUTELY rule that Albertans will freeze to death in the dark
The courts have already demonstrated through covid that they are hopelessly corrupt and they themselves agents of globalist evil
Without question
Some form of sovereignty with the Republican states is the only way out of this nightmare
Why is this reported in the MSM?? Maybe a CBC exec would comment
Do we actually still have faith that our federal courts will side with reason?
I don’t.
I am willing to bet the majority of the Canadian judiciary WILL put people in jail even if it's a matter of survival for we the people. We are reaching the inevitable conclusion of the NWO, more bullets and blood
Absolutely true
The people of Alberta would have to stand with the premier and fight. I would hope that the police, would use some common sense and not arrest anyone for such a ludicrous reason. Time to investigate Guilbeault and find some skeletons and discredit him. Time to investigate the judges and find their leanings and discredit them. People, politicians, and every person with independent thought must stand up to this vile government and say enough is enough, we won't tolerate this type of governance. Just say No.
What police? The federally regulated and funded RCMP? We will have the war-measures act used upon us for trying to keep the lights on at -40.
“Just following orders” They will say.
I am from NS, and have no idea why all the premiers of all the provinces are not doing what Danielle Smith is doing and That is standing up to these dictators and being heard for good of the people of AB!! Where is the premier of my province on this.
It will affect us all, especially in the real East(not Ont or Que) as Trudeau and the MSM seem to think Canada stops at the Que/NB border but in the east(Atlantic Provinces). We have been taking it you know where from Fed Gov’s for faaaaarrrr to long!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.