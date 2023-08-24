Danielle Smith

The fear is real.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the possibility of C-Suite executives and politicians — even the premier herself — of being arrested and criminally charged under the Criminal Code for using natural gas to generate electricity is a near and present danger under the Liberal government’s proposed new power grid rules.

A Person
A Person

Fight the good fight, DS, but please have a backup plan if/when justice fails Alberta. What if she followed the dictates of the Feds and really showed Albertans (and other sensible minded people across Canada) exactly what his plan will achieve, but with controls and safety nets in place? Whilst being very public about the plan in advance, test the system as dictated, and when everything crashes declare a provincial emergency with shelters already in place waiting for people (rather than people waiting for shelter). Try it for one very cold week and invite the world to watch?

I know this probably isn’t the best proposal (likely not even a good proposal), but reacting to tyrannical abuse never works in one’s favour; you gotta be proactive to escape/overcome (even if it means taking a few punches).

YYC 007
YYC 007

The federal government needs to be removed from power before the next election.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The evil we are facing with the ChiCom installed Trudeau Liberal criminal mafia is almost incomprehensible

As far as the courts go, obviously they are just as corrupt as Trudeau and his Chinese masters

We have to know that they will ABSOLUTELY rule that Albertans will freeze to death in the dark

The courts have already demonstrated through covid that they are hopelessly corrupt and they themselves agents of globalist evil

Without question

Some form of sovereignty with the Republican states is the only way out of this nightmare

PMO_55
PMO_55

Why is this reported in the MSM?? Maybe a CBC exec would comment

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Do we actually still have faith that our federal courts will side with reason?

I don’t.

jokeco68
jokeco68

I am willing to bet the majority of the Canadian judiciary WILL put people in jail even if it's a matter of survival for we the people. We are reaching the inevitable conclusion of the NWO, more bullets and blood

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Absolutely true

BurdLadie
BurdLadie

The people of Alberta would have to stand with the premier and fight. I would hope that the police, would use some common sense and not arrest anyone for such a ludicrous reason. Time to investigate Guilbeault and find some skeletons and discredit him. Time to investigate the judges and find their leanings and discredit them. People, politicians, and every person with independent thought must stand up to this vile government and say enough is enough, we won't tolerate this type of governance. Just say No.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

What police? The federally regulated and funded RCMP? We will have the war-measures act used upon us for trying to keep the lights on at -40.

“Just following orders” They will say.

PMO_55
PMO_55

I am from NS, and have no idea why all the premiers of all the provinces are not doing what Danielle Smith is doing and That is standing up to these dictators and being heard for good of the people of AB!! Where is the premier of my province on this.

It will affect us all, especially in the real East(not Ont or Que) as Trudeau and the MSM seem to think Canada stops at the Que/NB border but in the east(Atlantic Provinces). We have been taking it you know where from Fed Gov’s for faaaaarrrr to long!!!

