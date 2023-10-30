Coastal Gas Link completes final ‘Golden Weld’ five years on

In a major milestone for Western Canada’s energy industry, Coastal Gas Link on Monday announced that it is substantially complete and awaiting on first gas by the end of the year.The final welding, also known as the ‘Golden Weld’, was performed at the base of Cable Crane Hill on Oct. 7, completing the final segment of the 670-kilometre link from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.“This means that all 670 kilometres of pipe has been welded, coated, lowered into the trench, rigorously tested, and backfilled from the Wilde Lake Compressor Station near Dawson Creek to our Metering Station in Kitimat, physical construction on the project is now complete,” the company said in a press release.Hydrotesting along the entire length has been completed and all that’s left before mechanical completion and commissioning is clean-up and reclamation that must be complete before winter, along with ongoing erosion and sediment control.That means the massive LNG Canada export terminal may begin taking gas deliveries by the middle of next year, ahead of its “middle of the decade” timeline. The $40 billion project is backed by Shell, KoGas, Mitsubishi and PetroChina, and has been billed as the largest price sector investment in Canada’s history..The pipeline, which was originally supposed to cost $6.6 billion in 2020, came in at $14.5 billion..Now that it’s complete, Coastal Gas Link provides a big impetus for the partners to consider a second phase, which would add another pair of liquefaction trains and double its capacity. The initial phase will provide enough gas to supply 20 million Japanese households for a year.It was almost five years to the day — on Oct. 2, 2018 — that LNG Canada and the associated CGL projects were formally sanctioned to much fanfare at a signing ceremony in Vancouver.Since then, the pipeline has faced several setbacks including blockades and attacks by axe-wielding vandals who caused millions of dollars of damage to equipment. Nobody was ever arrested in those incidents, but the first trials of activists who blocked the line began in Smithers on Monday.The pipeline, which was originally supposed to cost $6.6 billion in 2020, came in at $14.5 billion.