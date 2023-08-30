Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church, Edmonton.

 JCCF Photo

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has announced Pastor James Coates and GraceLife Church have been acquitted of all charges.

This follows the consequential Ingram v. Alberta decision, in which Justice Barbara Romaine of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench determined that the COVID-19 health restrictions imposed by the Government of Alberta were invalid.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Boris Hall
Never give up until the fascist terrorists and cult Covidian demons who imposed and implemented this terrorism are ALL held accountable

Big10-4
Great News!!! What is happening with Artur Pawlowski charges???

eldon628
Great news!! Praise God for His goodness.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Good. Now, how are those going to be held accountable for the hell that they put so many citizens through via malicious prosecution?

