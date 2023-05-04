Notley blocks Staples from media list

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley (L).

 Photo Credit: Rachel Notley Twitter

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley recently removed another well-known reporter from her media list.

David Staples from the Edmonton Journal was removed from the list. That means Staples no longer receives Alberta NDP media releases with the pass codes or numbers to dial in to ask questions to the opposition leader via phone.

David Staples

David Staples works for the Edmonton Journal. It is ran by Postmedia.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(5) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Nutley is a satanic psychotic POS who wants to forcefully inject the poison genetic killing substance into people smart enough to keep away from this poison.

Crimes like this need this satanic b.i.t.c.h to be tried and hanged for crimes against Humanity.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Notley in a bar; in her real element.

Report Add Reply
Buford P
Buford P

Seeing as how Danielle was roasted for wearing a Flames jersey at the Calgary arena announcement, I am sure there will be similar howls of indignation and derision for Notley wearing an Oilers jersey. Perhaps WS can ask her about it at the next press conference. Oh, wait a minute...

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

It's Notely's duty to be availble and answer any questions from the the media and the public for whom she is SUPPOSED to served, not the other way around!

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

NDP. The party of Hate/Lies deceit. No Platform only diatribe to slander the oposition

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.