Shandro hearing kicks off on Tuesday

Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

A conduct hearing by the Law Society of Alberta will determine if Tyler Shandro, while he was health minister “behaved inappropriately by engaging in conduct that brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute.”

It's alleged Shandro attended the private residence of a member of the public. All incidents occurred in 2020 and reports stated Shandro confronted a Calgary doctor in his driveway over a social media post.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

