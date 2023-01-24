A conduct hearing by the Law Society of Alberta will determine if Tyler Shandro, while he was health minister “behaved inappropriately by engaging in conduct that brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute.”
It's alleged Shandro attended the private residence of a member of the public. All incidents occurred in 2020 and reports stated Shandro confronted a Calgary doctor in his driveway over a social media post.
It is also alleged Shandro used his position to obtain personal cell phone numbers, contacted one or more members of the public outside regular working hours using that information, and it's alleged Shandro responded to an email from a member of the public addressed to his wife by threatening to refer that individual to the authorities if they did not address future correspondence to his office as minister of Health.
The hearing, which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday will determine if he “behaved inappropriately by engaging in conduct that brings the reputation of the profession into disrepute.”
Shandro is a lawyer who served as health minister from April 30, 2019, to Sept. 21, 2021.
He was the immigration minister from that date until Feb. 25, 2022, when he was made the Justice minister in Alberta.
"The complaints that have been made are all matter that have been publicly reported," press secretary for the minister of Justice Ethan Lecavalier-Kidney said.
"Minister Shandro looks forward to resolving the matter through the Law Society of Alberta's complaint process."
The hearing is being held virtually and is expected to last two days.
