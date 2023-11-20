Conservatives dominate Liberals everywhere but Quebec

New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute (ARI) finds the Conservative Party of Canada leading the governing Liberal Party by 14 points nationally.The CPC leads across English Canada. Conservative support is 44% in Ontario and 42% in Atlantic Canada. In Quebec three-in-ten residents would support the Bloc Québécois (30%) or the Liberal Party (29%), and 23% would vote Conservative.In BC, Conservative support is at 37%, with the Liberals at 23%, the NDP 30%, and the Greens 8%.In Alberta and Saskatchewan, Conservatives enjoy 61% support. Only 15% of Albertans would vote Liberal and 21% NDP. In Saskatchewan, only 10% would vote Liberal, while 25% would vote NDP. Manitoba, which recently elected an NDP provincial government, has the highest federal NDP support at 30%. Even here, however, 47% would vote Conservative and 21% would vote Liberal.Nationally, Conservative support is at 41%, while the Liberals have 27%, the NDP 20%, Greens 4% and other parties or independents 2%.Only six in ten who voted Liberal in 2021 say they would do so in the next election. Among those who changed their minds, 18% would vote NDP and 12% would vote Conservative.The Liberals have one remaining demographic of support, women over the age of 54. Within this group, two-in-five (41%) would support Justin Trudeau’s party, while 28% prefer the opposition CPC. Women under 35 show an overwhelming preference for the NDP at 46%, but all other age and gender combinations lean toward the CPC. This includes a majority of men over 35.Two-in-five would-be voters say the carbon tax will be a major or deciding factor for their vote, and another 34% say it will be a minor factor among others. At rallies across Canada, Poilievre has pledged a Conservative government would “axe the tax”.