Former NDP candidate Kerri Clare Neil — a self-declared Communist who posted “F*** the police” in response to two Edmonton police officers being shot and killed in the line of duty — also disrespected the former Queen of England.
"Irreputable (sic) evidence that the Royals are officially OVER!! God Kill The Queen," Clare Neil posted on Twitter in response to a question of the day by a local Newfoundland news outlet on May 16, 2022.
Memorial's Board of Regents is aware of social media comments made by a board member on March 17. Board members are governed by a code of conduct and bylaws. This matter will be reviewed through the processes set out in the code of conduct.
The Western Standard’s initial story on Clare Neil's "F*** the police" tweet also caught the attention of one Newfoundlander who issued threats of rape and death to the publication. An individual named “Kagan Roy” made the threats on Tuesday morning.
In October 2022, Sputnik International reported an individual also named Kagan Roy emailed similar threats to bomb the Russian embassy in Ottawa. At the time, Sputnik reported Roy planned to execute Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov, but “not before his wife is raped until dead while Oleg and his two children are forced to watch,” threatening to also kill his children.
What's with her dirty looking teeth; I bet she has an odor.
So on May 16, 2022, Kerri Clare Neil published a threat of mortal violence against an identifiable person (no less than our esteemed Queen) and she has yet to face criminal charges??? Something is seriously, I mean seriously, wrong with the legal system in this country.
I just checked CBC NL (Newfoundland & Labrador) online news again. Not a peep about her. CBC is ignoring this. I wonder if NLers are aware of her comments.
