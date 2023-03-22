Kerri Claire Neil

Kerri Claire Neil

Former NDP candidate Kerri Clare Neil ­— a self-declared Communist who posted “F*** the police” in response to two Edmonton police officers being shot and killed in the line of duty — also disrespected the former Queen of England.

"Irreputable (sic) evidence that the Royals are officially OVER!! God Kill The Queen," Clare Neil posted on Twitter in response to a question of the day by a local Newfoundland news outlet on May 16, 2022.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

What's with her dirty looking teeth; I bet she has an odor.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

So on May 16, 2022, Kerri Clare Neil published a threat of mortal violence against an identifiable person (no less than our esteemed Queen) and she has yet to face criminal charges??? Something is seriously, I mean seriously, wrong with the legal system in this country.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I just checked CBC NL (Newfoundland & Labrador) online news again. Not a peep about her. CBC is ignoring this. I wonder if NLers are aware of her comments.

Report Add Reply

