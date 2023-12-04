COP28 chief says eliminating fossil fuels would take world ‘back to caves’

The controversial host of the COP28 summit in Dubai is drawing fire from climate activists for suggesting phasing out coal, oil and natural gas — not just eliminating them — would take the world “back into caves.”It comes after a reportedly testy exchange with the UN’s former special climate change envoy Mary Robinson who used a live online panel discussion to lecture the UAE’s host Sultan Al Jaber — who also happens to be CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) — on the “crisis that is hurting women and children more than anyone.”To which, Al Jaber lectured her right back: “I accepted to come to this meeting to have a sober and mature conversation. I’m not in any way signing up to any discussion that is alarmist. There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5 Celsius.”.“Show me the solutions. Stop the pointing of fingers. Stop it.”COP 28 host Sultan Al Jaber.“Please help me, show me the roadmap for a phase-out of fossil fuel that will allow for sustainable socioeconomic development, unless you want to take the world back into caves. I don’t think (you) will be able to help solve the climate problem by pointing fingers or contributing to the polarization and the divide that is already happening in the world. Show me the solutions. Stop the pointing of fingers. Stop it.”Al Jaber, who was already a controversial figure for representing one of the world’s largest state oil companies was promptly accused of “verging on climate denial” and “belligerence” by UK media outlets such as The Guardian. On Monday Al Jaber was walking back the statements, claiming he was “misrepresented.”Nonetheless, some have seen his role as host as a conflict of interest at odds with the main stated goal of the conference — namely to reach an agreement to eliminate all fossil fuels, not just abate them with new technologies such as carbon capture — even as his company has pursued side deals to increase oil production.The rare public banter exposes some of the intricate machinations behind the wording of specific terms related to fossil fuels, such as ‘phase down’ which is emerging as one of the most hotly contested issues at the summit. .The 1.5C limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce, not abate. Phase out, with a clear timeframe.UN Chief Antonio Guterres.It came after UN Secretary General António Guterres told a keynote address on the weekend that “the science is clear: The 1.5C limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce, not abate. Phase out, with a clear timeframe.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who along with Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is hosting a series of ‘fireside chats’ at the summit has said Alberta has no plans to reduce oil and gas, but rather to reduce emissions.She’s at the confab after a series of announcements last week including a carbon capture incentive plan, success reducing methane emissions — another hot button issue — and funding for an $11.6 billion ‘net-zero’ polyethylene cracker near Edmonton.