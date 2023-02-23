Insufficient preparedness, severe care staffing shortages, and outdated infrastructure were among the key findings in the newly released report.
“The Seniors Care in Long-term Care report examines the progress made by Alberta Health and AHS on previous auditor general recommendations to improve the care that residents receive in long-term care, and it identifies new recommendations for action such as public reporting on performance measures and outcomes of the long-term care system," Copping said.
“As outlined in my mandate letter from the premier, improving care for seniors is a top priority and we will continue our efforts to make improvements in this area."
The COVID-19 in Continuing Care Facilities report is a retrospective audit of the actions taken by the health system during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic from March to December 2020.
It identifies recommended actions to strengthen pandemic and outbreak protocols in publicly funded continuing care homes.
“The report highlights the adaptability and resiliency of individuals and groups at all levels of the continuing care system to respond to changing circumstances through the pandemic," Copping said.
"I want to thank everyone for their dedication and their incredible efforts during this unprecedented time."
As the impact of COVID-19 on continuing care facilities became clear in March 2020, Wylie determined he would report to Albertans on the response to COVID-19 in these facilities. He also decided to provide an assessment of Alberta Health and AHS progress on recommendations from 2014 at the same time.
This audit focused on the public health response by Alberta Health and AHS to COVID-19 in Alberta’s 355 publicly funded continuing care facilities during the first two waves of the pandemic from March to December 2020. During this time, 379 outbreaks accounted for more than 8,300 COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths in those facilities.
Wylie made eight recommendations. Four speak to preparedness and structural factors that challenged the COVID-19 response. Those include updating and coordinating pandemic plans and preparedness, increasing the resilience of the facility staffing system, and resolving infrastructure limitations.
Four additional recommendations speak to ensuring that adaptations, learnings, and other processes that were developed or reinforced to resolve problems during COVID-19 are not lost.
“These improvements have relevance and provide benefits far beyond the COVID-19 response, including helping the continuing care system to be better prepared for future pandemics and other smaller communicable disease outbreaks such as seasonal influenza," Copping said.
“Alberta’s government is already working to address the concerns listed in the report, like enhancing infection control measures. Budget 2023, if passed, would also provide for additional action on the recommendations from the auditor general’s report."
Copping noted the UCP has accepted all the auditor general’s recommendations identified in both reports.
"We are committed to undertaking this important work for the benefit of all Albertans," Copping said.
