Alberta's government thanks AG for report

Minister of Health Jason Copping. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Minister of Health Jason Copping says a report on seniors in long-term care examines the progress made by Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services (AHS) on previous auditor general recommendations.

“I want to thank the auditor general for his recommendations on how we can strengthen the continuing care system and improve providing care to seniors," Copping said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

