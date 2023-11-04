Alberta

Cree business leader praises Western oil and gas, slams Liberal net zero deception

Blaine Favel
Blaine FavelScreenshot from MacDonald-Laurier Institute YouTube video
Loading content, please wait...
Oil And Gas
Net Zero
Liberal Government
Hydrogen
Macdonald Laurier Institute
Trudeau Liberal Government
Ken Coates

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news