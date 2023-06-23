Grasshopper

Courtersy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Officials in Alberta and Saskatchewan are warning of a potential grasshopper outbreak after a hot, dry spring that created ideal conditions for them to breed.

According to the Prairie Pest Monitoring Network, the first adult two-striped hoppers of the season were reported in southern Alberta on June 15 and Saskatchewan on June 20 — about two weeks earlier than normal.

Grasshopper 2022 Survey

Visual depiction of grasshopper survey 2022, which is used to predict outbreaks the following year.
Precipitation 2023

Cumulative precipitation on the prairies.

