Officials in Alberta and Saskatchewan are warning of a potential grasshopper outbreak after a hot, dry spring that created ideal conditions for them to breed.
According to the Prairie Pest Monitoring Network, the first adult two-striped hoppers of the season were reported in southern Alberta on June 15 and Saskatchewan on June 20 — about two weeks earlier than normal.
“Signs of damage in the roadsides and field edges are being reported. Now is the time to scout for grasshoppers in your fields,” it said.
The main pest species, the two-striped grasshopper, needs specific conditions to propagate. Outbreaks are usually preceded by infestations the prior year which in turn lead to large numbers of eggs in the ground, waiting to be hatched. A single female can lay up to 250 eggs in its lifetime.
“It was anticipated the 2022 survey map would indicate significantly higher grasshopper numbers, and a significant increase in the infestation area. There is potential for outbreaks in the southern region and along the eastern border region in 2023,” according to Alberta Agriculture.
The rapid onset could mean even more eggs and set the stage for another outbreak next year; 2021 was particularly bad in southern regions of the province.
Ironically, Edmonton, which is typically cooler and wetter, could be one of the hardest hit areas of the province due to hot dry conditions this spring.
According to the Alberta Agriculture website, Alberta has more than 85 species. Of these, only five are considered pest species. The damage they cause can be devastating — most grasshoppers can eat from 30 to 100 mg of dry weight material per day.
“The species that are considered pests are economically important because under ideal food and weather conditions, these grasshoppers multiply quickly, and when present in large numbers, they feed excessively,” it said.
The key to control is to get them early. And that means monitoring local ditches and roadways. In addition, many pesticides are restricted so it can be hit and miss to catch at the proper stage.
The only other effective solution? Rain and lots of it. A single heavy downpour at the right time of the season can wipe out 90% of populations in any given area.
