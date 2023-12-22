Critics say new US regs kneecap nascent hydrogen industry

Energy groups and US politicians are criticizing proposed new rules aimed at kickstarting large scale hydrogen production as being too favourable to so-called green hydrogen production at the expense of other cheaper and more readily available sources such as natural gas and nuclear.A 128-page document released by the White House, Department of Energy and IRS on Friday details long-awaited rules for hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits under the Biden Administration’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).But critics are complaining it gives too much for so-called ‘green’ hydrogen production derived from ‘renewable’ sources such as wind power compared to ‘blue’ hydrogen streams from natural gas or even ‘pink’ generated from nuclear reactors.The rules have implications for countries such as Canada, but more specifically, Alberta, both in terms of future competition and emerging regulatory frameworks..Hydrogen is commonly referred to by its colour, which represents its source. Hydrogen from coal is considered black; unabated natural gas is grey; while sequestered is blue; and nuclear is either pink, purple or red depending on how it’s generated. Green refers to electrolysis of water using renewable electricity such as wind power.Yellow hydrogen is produced from solar while whit’ is hydrogen in its natural form. It also happens to be the rarest.While pink is considered clean because it uses zero emission electricity environmentalists are generally opposed to it being eligible for tax credits. Ditto for oil and gas. But unlike gas, nuclear is the most expensive.Depending on the full lifecycle emissions of the power source used to make it, hydrogen producers would be eligible for tax breaks ranging from USD$3 to just 60 cents per kilo. The IRA is targeting 50 million metric tonnes of hydrogen per year by 2050.."The Inflation Reduction Act’s hydrogen tax credit will help build a clean hydrogen industry that will be critical in reducing emissions from harder-to-decarbonize sectors like heavy industry and heavy transportation," John Podesta, Biden's clean energy boss, said in a statement.Environmentalists such as the Natural Resources Defence Council were elected, calling it a win for climate, consumers and emerging technology.But critics complain the requirements would place undue restrictions on what economists expect will become a trillion dollar industry before it even gets off the ground."For an administration that wants to reduce emissions and fight climate change, it makes no sense to kneecap the hydrogen market before it can even begin," said Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who opposes the restrictions.According to the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association: "The guidance announced today by the Biden-Harris administration will place unnecessary burdens on the still nascent clean hydrogen industry," CEO Frank Wolak said Friday. "The nation needs common sense solutions for this tax credit that are aligned with the congressional intent to spur robust economic development and create jobs while reducing carbon emissions.