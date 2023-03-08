The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is applauding the UCP's move to defend firearms owners by creating the Provincial Firearms Act.
“Premier Danielle Smith is making the right move by shielding thousands of Alberta firearms owners from Prime Minister Trudeau’s wasteful gun grab,” Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.
“Police say the federal government’s massive seizure of firearms from hunters and ranchers will not make Canadians safer and history shows us this gun grab will also be a huge waste of taxpayers’ money.”
On Tuesday, Alberta Attorney General Tyler Shandro tabled Bill 8 in the legislature in Edmonton, legislation that would create the Provincial Firearms Act.
The UCP said it will use its Provincial Firearms Act to strengthen the role of the provincial Chief Firearms Officer and determine if municipal police forces can participate in federal government gun seizures from law-abiding firearms owners.
“It would empower our Chief Firearms Officer to advocate more strongly on behalf of Albertans to have the federal government reconsider policy changes that infringe on their rights,” Shandro told a news conference late Tuesday.
“Every Albertan should be concerned about the precedent set by the federal intrusion into property rights of law-abiding and responsible Albertans, the activities of our law-abiding firearms community are essential to the economic vibrancy and the cultural heritage of this province.”
The federal long gun registry imposed by the federal government in the 1990s cost Canadian taxpayers more than $1 billion before it was finally scrapped.
“Canada is more than $1 trillion in debt and the Trudeau government has a major spending problem,” Sims said.
“The last thing we need is another seizure of private property that turns into another boondoggle.”
The CTF currently has a petition calling on the Trudeau government to scrap its attempted firearms confiscation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.