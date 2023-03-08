Guns

Guns 

 Courtesy CBC

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is applauding the UCP's move to defend firearms owners by creating the Provincial Firearms Act.

“Premier Danielle Smith is making the right move by shielding thousands of Alberta firearms owners from Prime Minister Trudeau’s wasteful gun grab,” Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

