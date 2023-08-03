CTF gas tax

CTF directors Kris Sims and Franco Terrazzano highlight fuel taxes in Western Canada in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the UCP government to extend the gas tax holiday past 2023 to preserve what it says is the Alberta Advantage at the pumps.

On Thursday, the watchdog group released its 25th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report to shine a light on all the hidden taxes that make fuelling up more expensive.

Gas tax

Gas tax

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest356
guest356

If governments started putting discrete budgets together for each department instead of relying on the "consolidated revenue" structure to cover all sins and misdemeanors. Perhaps we could have something like this, but accountability in government departments is non existent.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.