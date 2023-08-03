Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on the UCP government to extend the gas tax holiday past 2023 to preserve what it says is the Alberta Advantage at the pumps.
On Thursday, the watchdog group released its 25th annual Gas Tax Honesty Report to shine a light on all the hidden taxes that make fuelling up more expensive.
It found — no surprise — Albertans pay the lowest gas tax rate in Canada at 31 cents in taxes per litre of gasoline, or about $35 per tank per fill-up,
That compares to about $89 in British Columbia and $54 in Saskatchewan.
“Albertans are saving big money by not having any provincial fuel taxes, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set on cranking up his carbon taxes every year from now until 2030,” said Kris Sims, CTF’s Alberta Director, at a Calgary press conference.
“Trudeau wants to make Vancouver’s gas prices standard across the country.”
The $53 price difference between Calgary and Vancouver is caused by BC’s excise tax, its second carbon tax and Vancouver’s transit tax.
Even though Alberta’s is considerably lower, the CTF said it carries: 14.3 cents first federal carbon tax; 10 cents federal excise tax; and 6.7 cents federal sales tax.
It has a trickle down effect on every sector of the economy, including agriculture, transportation and food prices.
Unchecked, even Alberta’s gas tax bills are set to increase every year until 2030 with the Trudeau government’s carbon tax hikes, CTF Federal Director Franco Tarrazanno said.
“It’s extremely tone deaf for the federal government to keep hiking carbon taxes when Canadians can barely afford to fuel up their cars now. Canadians need relief and that means politicians must scrap their federal carbon taxes that don’t help the environment.”
Both praised Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for looking after consumers’ best interests.
While Saskatchewan fared better than BC, Sims said there is still room for improvement and chided Premier Scott Moe to follow Smith’s lead.
“It’s time for him to cut taxes like a girl,” she said, referring to Smith.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(1) comment
If governments started putting discrete budgets together for each department instead of relying on the "consolidated revenue" structure to cover all sins and misdemeanors. Perhaps we could have something like this, but accountability in government departments is non existent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.