CTF says vote needed on Commonwealth Games

The potential cost for a joint Calgary-Edmonton bid for the 2030 Commonwealth has yet to be determined.

 Western Standard Photo

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the governments of Calgary, Edmonton and Alberta to hold a referendum on whether or not Alberta’s two largest cities should pay to play host to the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

“People are fighting to afford groceries right now and there’s no way taxpayers should be forced to pay for an expensive global sporting event without even being asked first,” Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said. 

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

If the Commonwealth Games wants to glorify their woke religion then they should pay for it not me or my neighbors.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

I don't want anything to do with this woke mess. Not one penny. I can be insulted for free thank you very much.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.