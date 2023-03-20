Justin Trudeau
Courtesy of ParlVu

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says the Trudeau government has poured $595 million into its media bail-out program, which funds media organizations using a cluster of tax credits and subsidies.

CBC Logo

CBC logo 

"Journalists shouldn’t worry about losing their paycheques when they report on the government," said Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims.

Global News

Global News 

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I will never subscribe to any government subsidized media.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

We have seen the retribution this Lib gov't would go to to force their will over the PEOPLE who are their bosses...think convoy seized accounts...how would this be different...I trust these people less than a rabid hyena...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.