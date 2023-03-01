CTF says UCP appears serious about not repeating mistakes of the past Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Smith cabinet Photo by Arthur C. Green/Western Standard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says it applauds the UCP's Budget 2023.“You can’t provide for your family if you’re counting on winning the lottery every year,” Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims said.“Committing to balanced budgets, debt repayment and saving for a rainy day shows this government is serious about not repeating the mistakes of the past.”Sims noted that in 1999 former premier Ralph Klein committed to putting 75% of the province’s surplus down on the debt."That rule kept his government from blowing the surplus each year and remaining committed to making Alberta debt free,” said Sims.“Following Klein’s lead is a strong showing that this government is committed to debt repayment as well.”Sims said she believes if the province plays its "cards right" with the Heritage Fund, someday in the future, the fund could replace income tax with the money generated."They (UCP) committed to keeping spending increases tied to inflation and population growth," Sims said in reaction to Budget 2023."Wow. We’ve been asking for that for DECADES." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Trudeau gives federal employees a $75K benefit for sex changes HANNAFORD: Budget marks Smith's transition from conservative idealist to Conservative leader Notley says Smith's budget could be her last KRAYDEN: Chinese election interference spells doom for Justin Trudeau KRAYDEN: Mark Steyn demolishes Pierre 'Pussievre' for cancelling Christine Anderson
