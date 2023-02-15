School bus drives away with little girl caught in door

Harden said he believes there should be some serious policy changes as to how to handle a situation like this.

A six-year-old little girl is traumatized and her father is furious after a school bus failed to stop after the child became caught in the door while driving away.

Early Monday morning at St. Augustine School in Ponoka, a town in central Alberta, is where the incident occurred. The father of the child said the incident is currently under investigation. However, the driver of the bus went right back to work.

guest310
guest310

As someone who has as many worked in industry accidents and near misses need to be reported and investigated, not so much for discipline but re-visit policy and learn from. Outcome could have been so much worse.

G Gently
G Gently

This was not an intentional mistake and can be learned from.

Edward S
Edward S

People make mistakes. What is there to investigate?

