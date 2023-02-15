A six-year-old little girl is traumatized and her father is furious after a school bus failed to stop after the child became caught in the door while driving away.
Early Monday morning at St. Augustine School in Ponoka, a town in central Alberta, is where the incident occurred. The father of the child said the incident is currently under investigation. However, the driver of the bus went right back to work.
"She was leaving the bus at school. The door closed and caught her backpack. The driver didn't notice and started to drive away," the child's father Jordan Harden told the Western Standard.
"The principal ran after the bus screaming at him to stop. He made it about 10-15 feet before he saw the principal and stopped."
According to Harden's daughter, he didn't offer much of an apology and just left.
"Then he was driving the route the next day," Harden said.
"I called the transportation manager and basically had to tell her to remove him from service until the investigation is over. My little girl is physically OK, but traumatized and scared still."
Harden said he believes there should be some serious policy changes as to how to handle a situation like this.
"It should be an immediate stop work until an investigation is concluded as well as a better parent communication plan because although the principal notified us of the incident, it was us that had to reach out to the bus district to gain clarity on what was being done," Harden said.
"The fact he was back in the driver's seat while under investigation leads me to believe they weren't handling the situation seriously enough and that's not OK."
The school is part of STAR Catholic School Division, but the bus and its driver are both part of Wolf Creek Public Schools.
The superintendent of the latter provided a statement to CTV News Edmonton confirming an investigation has begun.
"Although we can not comment at this time about potential outcomes of the investigation, our commitment is to work closely with all involved, including the family, and our transportation department," Tim De Ruyck told CTV News.
”Alternative arrangements have been made to ensure the bus route continues to run while the investigation is ongoing.”
comments
As someone who has as many worked in industry accidents and near misses need to be reported and investigated, not so much for discipline but re-visit policy and learn from. Outcome could have been so much worse.
This was not an intentional mistake and can be learned from.
People make mistakes. What is there to investigate?
