David Suzuki Foundation backs Ottawa in COP28 climate crackdown

The David Suzuki Foundation (DSF) is calling for more sticks and fewer carrots when it comes to regulating methane emissions from the oil and gas sector at the UN’s COP28 summit in Dubai.In a statement, the Vancouver-based environmental activist group trumpeted Ottawa’s punitive methane mitigation measures it says “set (the) bar for other countries as COP28 continues.”.“After this summer of climate reckoning — with record wildfires, heat waves and droughts wreaking havoc across Canada and around the world — implementing these methane regulations immediately and holding oil and gas companies responsible for decreasing their emissions, couldn’t be more pressing,”Tom Green, David Suzuki Foundation.In a statement shortly after federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced Canada would mandate 75% reductions by 2030 without consulting either Alberta or Saskatchewan — both of which are attending the summit — the DSF rolled out the usual ‘tropes,’ such as wildfires, for justifying a belligerent approach to federal-provincial relations.“After this summer of climate reckoning — with record wildfires, heat waves and droughts wreaking havoc across Canada and around the world — implementing these methane regulations immediately and holding oil and gas companies responsible for decreasing their emissions, couldn’t be more pressing,” said Tom Green, the foundation’s senior climate policy advisor.“We need strong methane regulations and a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector to hold this industry accountable for cleaning up its pollution.”.That’s notwithstanding governments and industry are largely on board with the targets; the only quibbling point is the timeline. Prior to leaving for Dubai last week, Premier Danielle Smith touted the fact Alberta’s oil and gas industry had cut methane emissions by nearly half, two years ahead of schedule.Now, the Suzuki Foundation is going as far as to dispute both the validity and scope of those reductions by casting doubt on the methodology of measuring them.According to its math, Saskatchewan heavy oil facilities were found to be releasing 3.9 times as much methane as was reported. While in BC, research shows methane pollution in the oil and gas sector is at least 2.5 times greater than reported by industry and government. To that end, it has set up a website — along with the Pembina Institute and the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment — to hold industry’s feet to the proverbial fire.“Currently, methane emissions in Canada’s inventory are based on industry-reported data — which studies have shown is inaccurate due to outdated methods — rather than measuring actual methane releases,” it said.“A cloud of methane pollution over the Alberta and Saskatchewan border last year surprised government and industry alike and was only discovered because of a European satellite.”