They’re called ‘pocketbook issues’, the kinds of policies that impact what — and how much — people pay for everyday necessities.
And with pollsters consistently pegging ‘affordability’ as the top issue in the Alberta election campaign, the problem is it means a lot of different things depending on what side of the ideological spectrum voters happen to sit on.
Thursday’s leaders’ debate exposed that gaping divide on energy issues — specifically achieving net-zero — and what it means for everything from Albertans’ utility bills, carbon taxes, and how much it will cost to fuel the cars they drive.
UCP leader Danielle Smith framed it as “a clear choice” between higher electricity bills and higher taxes while NDP leader Rachel Notley presented net-zero policies as an opportunity for economic diversification and increased investment in new technology.
In a fiery opening exchange, Smith blamed the former NDP government’s early phase-out of coal fired power for adding $8 billion to consumers electricity bills. She added that plans to phase out natural gas generation — which provides upwards of 90% of the power generated in the province — will cost another $52 billion to upgrade the power grid and an additional $75 billion to retrofit homes and buildings.
Smith consistently tried to tie Notley to the anti-oil and gas policies of Notley’s ideological cousins in Ottawa. She said a UCP government supports a transition to net-zero by 2050, not 2035 as the NDP pledged. Smith argued the net result of those policies would be a further 40% hike in Albertans’ power bills.
“We have a federal government that's propped up by the NDP that has put war on natural gas,” Smith said. “We have to build a power grid that is based on it being affordable and reliable as opposed to being based on ideology … that is the commitment Ms. Notley signed onto.
“We have to fight back against Ottawa and make sure we have targets that are reasonable, realistic and achievable.”
Notley didn’t disavow those commitments. She argued her government’s decision to phase out coal early was accompanied by caps on power prices to protect consumers.
In response to surging power prices this winter — which it blamed on the NDP — the UCP government capped electricity prices at 13.5 cents per kilowatt hour from January to March.
“What they (consumers) didn’t know is that come June they’re going to have to pay that back” at a cost of $200 million, Notley retorted.
Notley further replied revamping the power grid would allow companies to chase some $16 trillion of international investment around the globe to decarbonize electrical systems. She framed so-called net zero electricity as an opportunity rather than a liability. “We need to go out there and get that investment.”
On the issue of carbon taxes, Smith said a UCP government would extend the gasoline tax holiday and lower personal income tax rates to 8% to compensate for increases to the carbon levy, moves she said would save Albertans $1,500 a year. “We won’t cause an increase to your power bill,” she said.
On the issue of emission caps in the oil sands, Smith argued a 42% reduction by 2030 is “a de facto production cut … we’ve seen this newsreel before.”
For her part, Notley agreed the draft emissions targets put forward by Ottawa are unrealistic and said her government argued to extend them.
She also tried to dispel the anti-oil rhetoric of several NDP candidates — including one who equated oil and gas to slavery — by arguing that it was her government that got the TransMountain pipeline to tidewater approved. she further vowed to support the energy sector by promoting more upgrading and refining of raw bitumen in the province.
“I want to produce jobs increasing energy … while reducing emissions.”
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
