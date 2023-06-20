Canada’s newest liquefied natural gas lobby group is still touting the benefits of clean-burning natural gas to reduce emissions despite a new report from Canada’s Energy regulator that casts doubt on the economic viability of the entire sector in a net zero world.
On Monday, Ottawa-based Energy for a Secure Future, which was formed last February, released only its second report, Canada’s LNG Opportunity: A Value Proposition Worth Celebrating.
In it, the paper makes a compelling case for Canadian LNG and its potential to provide “significant environmental, social and economic benefits” to Canada and its allies.
“Canadian LNG presents a compelling case of how to meet global energy, environmental, affordability, and security needs. It also helps advance economic prosperity and other social goals in Canada, including indigenous reconciliation. What is needed is the right level of focus and support from governments to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Chair Shannon Joseph.
Since 2000, the report notes global natural gas consumption grew by 68% — more than any other major hydrocarbon fuel source — accelerated following the outbreak of war in Europe and the push to exclude Russian natural gas supply.
Countries around the world are seeking new energy partners to bolster their energy security and to support their environmental goals, the report says. With at least an additional 1,373 trillion cubic feet of natural gas resources available for production, “we are well positioned to help meet the need.”
Canadian LNG projects — including LNG Canada, Cedar LNG and Woodfibre LNG — would create 65% fewer greenhouse gases than coal when used to generate electricity. For Canada, the economic benefits of all proposed projects moving forward include $10.2 billion in annual GDP, $3.6 billion in annual government revenues, and 77,600 jobs across the country, the report said.
The only problem is support may not be forthcoming from the federal government. A new report from the Canadian Energy Regulator suggests natural gas doesn’t fare much better; production falls 68% by 2050. Even LNG exports — which have been touted as the saviour of Alberta’s natural gas industry — aren’t immune, reaching 2 Bcf/d by 2029, and then dropping to .3 Bcf/d by 2046 in response to what it said is “falling LNG demand” globally.
“While the economics of Canadian LNG were examined, these are assumptions, not results from the modelling,” it said.
The CER’s chief economist, Jean-Denis Charlesbois, also admitted there had been no accounting for LNG exports to offset international emissions, in China for example.
Dominic Barton, an ESF member who is also the chairman of Rio Tinto said: “Natural gas is the solution to substantially reducing emissions in Asia through the displacement of coal and Canada is the source of some of the cleanest natural gas fuel on the planet. We have a very important role in helping countries with transition by supplying clean natural gas.”
In response to the CER report, Joseph said the numbers don’t add up after factoring the government’s stated goals for higher levels of immigration, manufacturing and mining those rare Earth minerals needed to make the energy transition possible.
Notwithstanding that other countries will need clean sources of energy — Canadian natural gas as but one — to meet their own climate goals.
”I don’t see how energy demand decreases,” she said. “Given the government’s stated goals, the assumptions implicit in the report, the math doesn’t seem to work.”
