Director of U of A Sexual Assault Centre fired after signing antisemitic letter

The University of Alberta has fired the director of the school's Sexual Assault Centre for adding the centre's name to an open letter denying Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women Oct. 7. President and Vice-Chancellor Bill Flanagan made it clear the former director's "personal views and opinions do not in any way represent those of the University of Alberta."Flanagan released a statement Saturday where he acknowledged this was profoundly hurtful and may have compromised trust on campus. He apologized on behalf of the university and committed "continue action to restore your trust."The open letter in question was addressed to Members of Parliament, written by former NDP MPP Sarah Jama, who was ousted censured for antisemitic comments, and Victoria city councillor Susan Kim. "The recent improper and unauthorized use of the name of the University of Alberta's Sexual Assault Centre in endorsing an open letter has raised understandable concerns from members of our community and the public," Flanagan wrote. "Effective immediately, the director of the centre is no longer employed by the university.""I want to be clear that the former employee's personal views and opinions do not in any way represent those of the University of Alberta," he wrote. "I understand that this event has been profoundly hurtful and may have compromised the trust of individuals in our community. I also recognize the significant potential negative impact given the critical nature of the centre's work.""On behalf of the university, I apologize for the hurt and distress this issue has caused members of our community and beyond. As a university, we commit to continued action to restore your trust."As for the centre's name remaining as a signatory, a University of Alberta communications spokesperson told the Western Standard the school would like to remove the centre from the list. However, as the letter is in Google Form format, only the administrator can adjust it, and there is no contact listed for the form.