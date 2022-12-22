To support the thousands of Albertans that rely daily on services provided through disability programs, homeless shelters and family violence prevention programs, the Alberta government is providing the sector with an additional $24 million.
On November 21, nearly 15,000 disability workers across Alberta were calling on the provincial government to resolve what they claim is a "staffing crisis" impacting their ability to provide essential services.
"Workers are currently organizing public events to be announced in protest of low wages and staffing issues in the province," Alberta Disability Awareness in Action collective spokesperson Dale Cena told the Western Standard in November.
Currently, many individuals on the Persons with Developmental Disabilities program are having a hard time finding and keeping staff. With this additional funding, service providers, families and persons with disabilities will be able to find workers more easily, as wages will become more competitive.
“Providing care for vulnerable Albertans is a focus of our government, which is why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith put in my mandate letter to work with the social services sector to address workforce challenges within my ministry," Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said.
"Workers in disability services, emergency shelters and family violence prevention programs are providing critical support to thousands of Albertans. Our province cannot go without these individuals’ dedication, which is why we are proud to support them in their hard work for our most vulnerable.”
On Wednesday, Alberta’s government said it depends on the efforts and dedication of disability workers to make sure Albertans with disabilities get the help they need.
The province will fund 179 Persons with Developmental Disabilities service providers and 69 Family Support for Children with Disabilities service providers. About 20,600 front-line social service workers will be supported with the government spending.
"I want to thank the Government of Alberta for working with us over the past eight months to strengthen our province's disability worker sector," Cena said.
"Thanks to their hard work, and the advocacy of thousands of our fellow Albertans, thousands of workers and their families will rest a little easier this holiday season, knowing they are valued and appreciated."
An additional $2 million will be provided to disability service providers to help with increasing operational costs such as utilities and insurance.
As inflation continues to increase cost pressures, the funding will help organizations keep their doors open so Albertans receive the supports they need.
The last time Alberta’s disability and family violence prevention sector received an increase for operational costs was in 2014.
(1) comment
Thanks for the story Arthur. As a taxpayer I'm thrilled that my money is being spent on helping these folks with funding. Maybe just maybe we're getting the hang of what we're about. If we find anybody nefariously embezzled some of these funds they'll need an operation to extract a cowboy boot (:
