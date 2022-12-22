Rallies looming in alberta

Alberta Disability Awareness in Action collective spokesperson Dale Cena.

 Courtesy of Dale Cena

To support the thousands of Albertans that rely daily on services provided through disability programs, homeless shelters and family violence prevention programs, the Alberta government is providing the sector with an additional $24 million.

On November 21, nearly 15,000 disability workers across Alberta were calling on the provincial government to resolve what they claim is a "staffing crisis" impacting their ability to provide essential services.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Thanks for the story Arthur. As a taxpayer I'm thrilled that my money is being spent on helping these folks with funding. Maybe just maybe we're getting the hang of what we're about. If we find anybody nefariously embezzled some of these funds they'll need an operation to extract a cowboy boot (:

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.