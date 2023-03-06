The UCP is providing an additional $330 million to support the social sector with increased wages and operating funding.
On Monday, the UCP said the $330 million will be spent over three years to increase wages and administrative funding.
The UCP is providing an additional $330 million to support the social sector with increased wages and operating funding.
On Monday, the UCP said the $330 million will be spent over three years to increase wages and administrative funding.
“The social sector provides essential care to thousands of Albertans, and our government is committed to supporting its workers," Minister of Seniors Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon said.
"Increasing wages is a huge step we are taking to better attract and retain staff that care for vulnerable Albertans.”
Nearly 15,000 disability workers across Alberta called on the UCP to resolve what they claim is a "staffing crisis" impacting their ability to provide essential services.
READ MORE: RALLIES LOOMING: Disability workers calling on Alberta's government for support to resolve 'staffing crisis'
The UCP claimed the affordability crisis has affected many service providers in the social sector and has made it difficult to attract and retain staff.
More than 20,000 disability, homeless shelter and family violence prevention workers can expect to see an increase in the amount they take home each month. This funding builds on the $26 million announced by the UCP in December 2022.
“After experiencing years of high turnover rates and going nearly a decade without a pay increase, nearly 20,000 disability workers in Alberta are finally getting a raise," Dale Cena founder of Alberta Disability Awareness in Action said.
"With this plan, the government will strengthen our sector and ensure better care for thousands of Albertans.”
The UCP said it recognizes the increased pressure of paying for administrative costs in the disability sector. That’s why this funding includes a $25 million increase over three years to help address these challenges.
About 21,275 front-line social service workers will receive a wage increase from the money the UCP is spending.
This includes about 19,500 disability support workers, 1,600 homeless shelter workers and around 175 family violence prevention workers.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
*sigh*
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.