Doctor testifies at Shandro tribunal

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi.

 Photo Credit: Twitter

Dr. Mukarram Zaidi testified Monday at a hearing by the Law Society of Alberta that an "emotionally charged" Tyler Shandro, while he was health minister showed up at his house with his wife and demanded he deleted a social media post.

However, Shandro claims he wasn't crying and the post was meant to attack him and his wife after the doctor was disgruntled about doctor fee payments from the government.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(3) comments

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Glad to see ShamWow in front of the Law Society of Alberta however, it for absolutely the WRONG thing! He should be before them for his treatment of Christians and Pastors as former Minister of Health and now Minister of Just-us!

At the height of the CONdemic, his Ministry limited businesses to 15% of capacity, yet churches were limited to just 15 PERSONS! The difference suggests PREJUDICE against churches! And, of course, the illegal and immoral ARREST and IMPRISONMENT of three Pastors in Alberta! THAT should be a reason for a hearing!

In any case, I hope he does not run again but, what better trough to sup from than a gubmint job, eh, ShamWow!?!?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

And the NDP try another hit..facts and not just he said/she said ..but it is another distraction..no matter what..

Goose
Goose

https://babylonbee.com/news/nation-longs-for-more-civilized-age-when-politicians-settled-disputes-with-pistols

