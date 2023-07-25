Tim Hortons
Life is uncertain, but sweeter with doughnuts.

And now your next maple glaze can be bought and paid for later after the country’s iconic coffee shop launched its own branded credit card.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Taking on a new credit card in today's economy is insane unless you have a cushy overpaid federal or provincial job. Plus I haven't set foot inside a Timmy's since they mandated experimental vaccines for children to attend the camps. I miss the coffee brand itself, but not the company.

