And now your next maple glaze can be bought and paid for later after the country’s iconic coffee shop launched its own branded credit card.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Starting Monday, caffeine cravers could apply for the no annual fee MasterCard through the Timmie’s app on their cell phones. Those who do are eligible for a 5,000 point welcome offer for a limited time.
For those with less than stellar credit histories, a secured version is available with all the same benefits, including five points for every dollar spent on groceries, gas, EV charging, taxi, ride share and transit purchases, along with 15 points per dollar at any Tim Hortons restaurant.
It also offers extended warranty coverage and purchase protection insurance against loss, theft and damage on items purchased with the card — including, presumably, squished crullers and double-doubles.
Annual interest rates start at 20.99% and 22.99% for cash advances, unless it’s the secured card, which starts at 25.99% and 27.99%, respectively.
The card is backed by Calgary and Winnipeg-based Neo Financial, which was started in 2019 by Skip-the-Dishes, and issued by Alberta Treasury Branches. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain with nearly 4,000 outlets across the country and indeed, has become synonymous with Canada itself.
Credit cards have become ubiquitous in most Canadians’ everyday lives, especially branded ones, with incentives for everything from cars to airline tickets.
But consumer advocates say it’s important not to fall into temptation when using one — especially when doughnuts are involved.
“You have to make sure the rewards are really worth it,” says John Lock, the marketing director of the Calgary Credit Counselling Society, in an interview with the Western Standard.
Without commenting specifically on the merits of this particular piece of plastic, Lock said there are plenty of good reasons to have one, apart from the lure of an endless supply of Boston crème.
That can be to build or rebuild damaged credit, to keep track of specific purchases — gasoline for instance — or to have it handy in case of emergencies. The CCS recommends paying at least double the minimum payment each month, if not outright and to never use credit to pay off credit.
As always, Lock says its important to live within one’s means and keep reasonable limits. That said, it’s also good to reward yourself once in a while, presumably with the odd box of Timbits.
“Be accountable, stick to what you need. ensure you don’t spend on something else. Be intentful and thoughtful,” he said.
“And always read the fine print.”
(1) comment
Taking on a new credit card in today's economy is insane unless you have a cushy overpaid federal or provincial job. Plus I haven't set foot inside a Timmy's since they mandated experimental vaccines for children to attend the camps. I miss the coffee brand itself, but not the company.
