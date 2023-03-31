CRTC-Shaw

Shaw/Rogers merger was approved Friday with conditions.

After nearly two years Ottawa finally gave the green light to long awaited merger of Shaw and Rogers, even as concerns linger over competitiveness in Canada’s wireless telecom market. 

Federal Industry Minister Francois-Phillips Champagne announced federal approval for the deal on Friday morning, albeit with 21 conditions including the establishment of a western Canadian HQ in Calgary along with the creation of 3,000 new jobs.

Global cell rates

Canada pays the highest wireless rates in the developed world.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

Of course they approve. then they will make them a state player... and use the relationship to censor us further. Each time they move a piece on the board... they back us into a smaller corner.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Rationalize the Investment Canada Act to create more competition would be a better solution. We live in a country of oligopoly markets under the guise of "supply management".

