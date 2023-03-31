After nearly two years Ottawa finally gave the green light to long awaited merger of Shaw and Rogers, even as concerns linger over competitiveness in Canada’s wireless telecom market.
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Phillips Champagne announced federal approval for the deal on Friday morning, albeit with 21 conditions including the establishment of a western Canadian HQ in Calgary along with the creation of 3,000 new jobs.
In exchange, Quebec-based Videotron will be allowed to assume Shaw’s Freedom Mobile, creating a fourth national carrier. The companies will be required to reduce prices by up to 20% in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta to match Quebec, which has the lowest rates in the country.
At a press conference in Ottawa, Champagne said the conditions are a “legally binding and legally enforceable contract.” Champagne threatened severe financial penalties — on the order of $1 billion — should the companies fail to live up to their commitments and reduce rates a minimum of 20% to match what Quebecers presently pay.
“What Canadians want is lower prices … the way to lower prices is to create competition,” he said.
He also announced a comprehensive review of Canada’s spectrum policy — the first in 10 years — and a freeze on all new licence transfers in a bid to lower cellular rates “within a reasonable time frame.”
One of the biggest points of contention, Champagne said, are what people see as exorbitant roaming fees. And he made not-so-veiled threats to litigate the issue.
“Don’t mess with the regulator,” he warned, asserting he would seek greater regulatory authority to force lower prices should the companies fail to act.
That’s because Canadians consistently paid some of the highest wireless rates in the OECD since at least 2013. Studies have found Canadians to be the most “miserly” with data consumption and roaming.
“Prices in the Canadian wireless market … continue to be the highest or among the highest in the world,” according to a report by Rewheel, a Finnish based telecom research firm. In 2021, when the deal was announced, Canadians paid about $144 per month with 100 gigabytes of data compared to $10 in Israel.
“Significant structural … remedies are required,” it concluded, calling the Canadian system a “de-facto network duopoly.”
Champagne took his decision down to the wire. The companies set a March 31 deadline or they were prepared to walk away. Since then, the Competition Bureau, the Competition Tribunal and the Federal Court of Appeal have all weighed in on the potential competitiveness a fourth national player could have on the telecom industry.
Among terms announced:
• The new carrier will offer plans that are comparable to those currently available in Quebec, and offer options at least 20% cheaper than those made available by the major players;
• The merged company cannot transfer the Freedom Mobile licenses for a period of 10 years and will have to expand its 5G wireless network in Freedom Mobile’s pre-existing operating territory within two years;
• Videotron will be required to expand mobile service into Manitoba via the use of a signed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement or other means and offer plans comparable to what it offers in Quebec and will increase data allotments of existing Freedom Mobile customers by 10% as a near-term bonus while it invests to bring down prices overall.
Separately, Rogers will also be subject to strict and legally binding commitments requiring them to make major investments to improve connectivity within the next five years, including:
Creating 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada and maintaining them for a minimum of 10 years after the closing date;
Establishing a Western headquarters in Calgary and maintaining it for a minimum of 10 years after the closing date;
Investing $1 billion to expand broadband internet access, at speeds of at least 50/10 megabits per second, and 5G mobile service in areas where it is not currently available;
Investing at least $2.5 billion to enhance its 5G network in Western Canada, and $3 billion in additional network service expansion projects; and,
Expanding access to low-cost broadband Internet plans and launching a new low-cost mobile offering for low-income Canadians.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(2) comments
Of course they approve. then they will make them a state player... and use the relationship to censor us further. Each time they move a piece on the board... they back us into a smaller corner.
Rationalize the Investment Canada Act to create more competition would be a better solution. We live in a country of oligopoly markets under the guise of "supply management".
