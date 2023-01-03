Edmonton homicide detectives investigating suspicious death outside homeless shelter Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On Monday, shortly before 7 a.m. EMS responded to a male in medical distress outside of a shelter in the area of 100 Street and 105A Avenue. Western Standard Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating the suspicious death of a man in central Edmonton.On Monday, shortly before 7 a.m., EMS responded to a male in medical distress outside a shelter in the area of 100 Street and 105A Avenue.A 32-year-old male was treated and transported to hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.Hospital staff noted injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and immediately contacted police.The EPS Homicide Section is now leading the investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, January 9.Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homicide: Life On The Street Edmonton Police Service Law & Disorder Edmonton Homeless Shelter Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular KRAYDEN: Trudeau’s New Year’s statement like a message from an alternate universe HARDING: Pundits ponder Connor Bedard’s possibilities FILDEBRANDT: 2023 will be the pivotal year for Alberta HANNAFORD: The Liberal plan to make Canada into Cuba on the 49th parallel Liberal MP says cabinet 'pissed away our credibility' when dealing with Freedom Convoy
