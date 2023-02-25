A 75-year-old man from Edmonton has admitted to manslaughter for killing his severely disabled wife.
It all began when Francois Belzile's wife fell. Over the next few months after her accident, he would get all his affairs in order from cleaning the apartment they lived in. Belzile even wrote a letter to their children.
In 2011, Christiane suffered a stroke. The condition was initially misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's.
He would eventually give his wife Christiane, 69, a lethal dose of insulin.
Belzile would attempt to end his own life after he waited for the dose to take effect on Christiane. But not before he dressed her and combed her hair and tucked his dead wife into bed.
He then left a note for the landlord and which said sorry for the "inconvenience."
Belzile would survive his suicide attempt.
After a police investigation, he was charged with first-degree murder for his wife's death.
On Friday, Belzile pled guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.
According to Post Media, Crown prosecutor Danielle Green said that after his arrest, Belzile called himself “Latimer Two,” a reference to Robert Latimer, the Saskatchewan farmer whose 1994 conviction for killing his severely disabled daughter sparked a nationwide debate on euthanasia and the rights of people with disabilities.
According to an agreed statement of facts, reported by Postmedia, she was initially unable to say anything besides “hello” and “goodbye.” As her health deteriorated, she could make only sounds, forcing Francois, her only caregiver, to guess what she might need.
