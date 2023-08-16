The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said on Wednesday a man has been identified and charged in a hate-motivated confrontation that occurred near Whyte Avenue.
The EPS issued a news release on Monday, seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect, who reportedly uttered threats and exposed himself to a couple and their 15-year-old son.
Thanks to public tips, after the video was posted to social media, the suspect was identified on Tuesday.
Police arrested Thurman Brietzke, 29. He is charged with uttering threats (x3) and indecent acts. The EPS Hate Crimes Unit is also recommending that Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code of Canada be applied in this case, allowing the courts to consider increased sentencing when there is evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.
The complainants have been offered support through EPS Crime and Trauma-informed Support Services.
The video of the incident was posted to social media on YEGWAVE on X/Twitter.
In the video, the man says "Get the F*ck out of here!"
"My dad would f*cking kill you, you f*ucking little bi*ch," the suspect said.
The man then appears to walk away as the person recording the video says "Ha ha."
Once the aggressive man realizes he is being recorded, he removes his sunglasses and returns for one more dig at the cell phone holder.
"You want a picture of my ID too you f*cking fa**ot?" the man said.
"You want a picture of my ID you bit*h, you little rat a*s bit*h. Go tell the f*cking police. You f*cking fa**ot, act all tough. Go back to your f*cking country you brown a*s little bit*h. Get the f*ck out of here."
